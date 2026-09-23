A vintage-inspired block party bringing together style, skating, music, and good times! 🛹✨

Shop vintage and local vendors, hit the pavement for some skateboarding, enjoy free games and activities, catch live music, and hang out with the community. Whether you’re here to shop, skate, listen to music, or just have a good time, there’s something for everyone.

Come for the vintage. Stay for the skating. Hang for the vibes.