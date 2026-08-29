Central Oklahoma Cactus and Succulent Society's Fall Show n' Sale
Central Oklahoma Cactus and Succulent Society's Fall Show n' Sale
This free, family-friendly, annual event is the perfect opportunity to learn about cactus and succulents, see unusual and impressive plants from the personal collections of club members and to pick up a few new plants to add to your collection. Grower-vendors will be on hand to answer questions and give care tips and there will be educational talks throughout the day. Kids can pot up a free plant in a pot of their choosing and door prizes will be given throughout the day.
Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Central Oklahoma Cactus & Succulent Society
580-504-6985
daisyandherdads@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
farmgirljordan@gmail.com
Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center
3400 NW 36thOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
943-0827