Join First Liberty Bank for a free community Shred Event on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at our Norman branch, located at 3500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.

Bring your personal documents for secure on-site shredding and help protect yourself from identity theft and fraud. This event is free and open to the public.

Whether you're cleaning out old files at home or safely disposing of sensitive paperwork, we're here to help.

For more information, contact First Liberty Ban at 405-561-0300.