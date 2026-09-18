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Community Shred Event

Community Shred Event

Join First Liberty Bank for a free community Shred Event on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at our Norman branch, located at 3500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.

Bring your personal documents for secure on-site shredding and help protect yourself from identity theft and fraud. This event is free and open to the public.

Whether you're cleaning out old files at home or safely disposing of sensitive paperwork, we're here to help.

For more information, contact First Liberty Ban at 405-561-0300.

First Liberty Bank - Norman
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

First Liberty Bank
405.608.4500
kbentley@myfirstliberty.com
https://www.myfirstliberty.com/
First Liberty Bank - Norman
3500 24th Ave. NW
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
(405) 561-0300
https://www.myfirstliberty.com/