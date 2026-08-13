Eddie Malone Book Signing: "Sooner Spirit"
Eddie Malone Book Signing: "Sooner Spirit"
Celebrate the launch of "Sooner Spirit," a groundbreaking history of one of college football’s most passionate fandoms. Writer Eddie Malone will sign copies and talk to readers about the book, which highlights those who shaped Sooner culture, from coaches and athletes to the tailgaters that congest the streets of Norman.
Full Circle Bookstore
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com