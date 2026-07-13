Edmond Quilt Guild Show, "Quilting--An American Legacy"

The Edmond Quilt Guild, a non-profit organization of over 100 members, is hosting its bi-annual quilt show July 31-August 1, 2026, at the Gaylord University Center, Oklahoma Christian University, 2501 E Memorial, Edmond, OK, 9:00am-4:00 pm each day, $12.00 admission per day, free parking. Celebrating our nation's 250th anniversary with the theme, "Quilting -- An American Legacy" the event is open to the public. More than 150 quilts made by Guild members will be on display; there are 5 raffle prizes including the "Stars of Liberty" quilt; door prizes, an Artisan Market offering hand-crafted items and quilts for sale, and 23 vendors. website: edmondquiltguild.us