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Garden Party with Friends

Garden Party with Friends

A Free Community Event celebrating pollinators and the Monarch Migration. Plant sale, garden vendors, gardening and pollinator educational booths, Food Trucks, Alpaca Fun Farm, musical performances by the Silver Strings of Putnam City. All in the Color Garden at Will Rogers Gardens.

Will Rogers Gardens
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation
405-206-7568
friendsofwrgardens@gmail.com
https://friendsofwillrogersgardens.org/
Will Rogers Gardens
3400 NW 36th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 297-1392
https://www.okc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/will-rogers-gardens