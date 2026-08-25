Garden Party with Friends
Garden Party with Friends
A Free Community Event celebrating pollinators and the Monarch Migration. Plant sale, garden vendors, gardening and pollinator educational booths, Food Trucks, Alpaca Fun Farm, musical performances by the Silver Strings of Putnam City. All in the Color Garden at Will Rogers Gardens.
Will Rogers Gardens
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation
405-206-7568
friendsofwrgardens@gmail.com
Will Rogers Gardens
3400 NW 36th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 297-1392