Make your way to downtown Guthrie for a family-friendly day of fun at the Guthrie Wine & Craft Festival. With more than 75 vendors, this festival features wine, beer and food, in addition to art, jewelry, home decor, woodwork and more. Sip on a glass of wine and beer from on-site vendors while you stroll the arts and crafts booths at this one-day event on Oklahoma Avenue in historic Guthrie. .02.