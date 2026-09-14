Kids Boo Fest - Frontier City

Celebrate spooky season at Frontier City with Kids Boo Fest, a family-friendly daytime Halloween event full of mischievous tricks, tasty treats, and spook-tacular entertainment for all ages. This kid-friendly celebration takes place before the sun sets and the scares set up — it’s all fun, no fear during the daytime at Frontier City!

Everyone in the family is sure to have a boo-last with Frontier City's spooky, kooky Halloween activities — dress in your finest Halloween attire, enjoy (skele)tons of delicious seasonal drinks and candy, and discover amazing thrills and chills on some of your favorite family rides.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Halloween during Kids Boo Fest at Frontier City — it’s all the fun without the fear before the sun goes down.