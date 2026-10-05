Get Ready for Mistletoe Market!

Join the Junior League of Oklahoma City for Mistletoe Market, a festive event that will get you in the holiday spirit! This in-person market will feature local merchants selling unique gifts, delicious food, and holiday decorations. You'll find something for everyone on your gift list!

Mistletoe Market raises funds to support the mission of the Junior League of Oklahoma City. Proceeds go to fund the Junior League of Oklahoma City’s health and wellness-based community projects in the Oklahoma City metro and helps the Junior League send trained volunteers into the community.

Premiere Party - 5:30pm - 9 pm Thursday Nov. 5 *separate ticket required

Premiere Party is a separately ticketed event for those 21+ to come out and enjoy a fun night of entertainment and be the first to shop Mistletoe Market. Tickets also include light bites and two drink tickets.

General Shopping:

Friday Nov. 6: 9 AM-6 PM

Saturday Nov. 7: 9 AM-6 PM

Sunday Nov. 8: 10 AM-5 PM

Visit with Santa - 10am - 12 pm Saturday Nov. 7 Come visit with Santa, finish your Christmas list, and get a photo taken with the jolly old man. No additional cost or ticket needed.

Ticket Prices: Premiere Party | $50*, price increases Oct. 1 to $65* 3-Day Pass | $25* 1-Day Pass | $12* | Senior pricing $8* *Plus sales tax and fees Children 12 and Under are FREE!