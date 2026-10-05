© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Neewollah Festival

Neewollah Festival

Celebrate one of Chickasha's favorite holidays at this year's Neewollah Fall Festival this October. This annual event will feature a pumpkin carving contest, games, bouncy houses, obstacle courses, and much more. Kids can grab as much candy as they can carry from the local business-sponsored Candy Zone and take part in the costume contest. Don’t miss this exciting fall event in Chickasha.

Chickasha Main Street
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Chickasha Chamber of Commerce
405-224-0787
office@chickashachamber.com
http://www.chickashachamber.com/
Chickasha Main Street
Main St
Chickasha, Oklahoma 73023