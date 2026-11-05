Norman High Band Holiday Market
Norman High Band Holiday Market
The Norman High Band Association is hosting a holiday market and you're invited! The event is free and features local makers, artists, and small businesses ready to help with your holiday gift-giving needs. There will also be live music, concessions, food trucks, raffles, and Santa! Don't miss out! Admission is free, and all proceeds from the event support the Norman High School Bands!
Norman High School Band Hall
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
NHBA - Norman High Band Association
nhsbigband@gmail.com
Norman High School Band Hall
911 W Main StNorman, Oklahoma 73069