Norman Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook Off
Norman Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook Off
This Gumbo Cook-off is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Norman Mardi Gras Society. All proceeds go towards helping fund the 2027 33rd Norman Mardi Gras Parade. The parade theme this year is Oceans of Legends!
We are looking for cooks to compete and people to come taste and judge the gumbo dishes. There will be door prizes/raffle drawings and live music.
Downtown Norman / The Depot
$20 per person, kids free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Mardi Gras Society
NormanMardigrasParade@gmail.com
Downtown Norman / The Depot
216 East Main stNorman, Oklahoma 73069
Normanmardigrasparade@gmail.com