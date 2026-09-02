Oklahoma Bicycle society Streak bike ride
Oklahoma Bicycle society Streak bike ride
The OBS Streak is an annual fundraising bike ride to support our mission to provide bicycle helmets for children.
There are 5 routes through the countryside surrounding Piedmont, Okarche and Cashion. Please see our website okcbike.org for more information.
Deer Creek high School Performing Arts Center
$45 through midnight September 10
07:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Bicycle Society
Deer Creek high School Performing Arts Center
20795 N MacArthur BlvdEdmond, Oklahoma