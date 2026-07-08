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Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball Tournament

Grab your favorite pickleball partner and join the Eye to Eye Marriage Pickleball Tournament this July. All skill levels are welcome and you don't have to be married to participate, just bring your best pickleball partner to enjoy a day of fun. Hosted at Chicken N Pickle in Oklahoma City, this indoor event is the perfect opportunity to show off your pickleball skills and win fantastic prizes.

Chicken N Pickle OKC
$10 - $70
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eye to Eye Marriage
(405) 445-4560
love@eyetoeyemarriage.org
https://www.eyetoeyemarriage.org/
Chicken N Pickle OKC
8400 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114
https://chickennpickle.com/location/oklahoma-city/