Rock The Block: Summer Solstice Vendor Fair + Block Party
Rock The Block: Summer Solstice Vendor Fair + Block Party
Rock the Block : Monly Makers & Vendor Fair
Join us for an evening of shopping, high vibes, and community. Rock the Block is a free gathering where creativity meets healing, where local artists, intuitive practitioners, and sacred small businesses come together to offer a space of inspiration and connection
This is your invitation to…
– Experience pop-up offerings and mini healing sessions
– Shop local with intentional artisan goods, art, and sacred tools
– Treat yourself to henna tattoos and intuitive adornments
– Meet like-hearted souls, and vibe to good music
– Enter giveaways designed to support your growth and self-care
Whether you’re dipping your toes into something new or diving deeper into your own healing path, this space was created with you in mind. No pressure, no expectations; just a come-as-you-are, let’s-do-this-together kind of night.
Free to attend. Open to all. Bring a friend, your curiosity, and your vibe.