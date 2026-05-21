Sip & Stroll
Sip & Stroll
Enjoy a cocktail while visiting your favorite Oklahoma City Zoo animal inhabitants during Sip & Stroll. This special event in May and June invites adults to explore the zoo after hours, discovering wildlife while sipping delicious drinks and enjoying tasty bites. During the event, guests are invited to embark on a “conservation quest” unlocked via QR codes. Successful completion enters guests in a drawing to win a “Wild Encounter,” where they can get up close and personal with bears, Galapagos tortoises, Indian rhinos, Komodo dragons, Red River hogs and Asian elephants.
Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden
$20 - $25
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
OKC Zoo
405-424-3344
guestrelations@okczoo.org
Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden
2000 Remington PlaceOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
(405) 424-3344