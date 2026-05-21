Enjoy a cocktail while visiting your favorite Oklahoma City Zoo animal inhabitants during Sip & Stroll. This special event in May and June invites adults to explore the zoo after hours, discovering wildlife while sipping delicious drinks and enjoying tasty bites. During the event, guests are invited to embark on a “conservation quest” unlocked via QR codes. Successful completion enters guests in a drawing to win a “Wild Encounter,” where they can get up close and personal with bears, Galapagos tortoises, Indian rhinos, Komodo dragons, Red River hogs and Asian elephants.