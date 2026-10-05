Spooktacular at Andy's Altitude 1291
Spooktacular at Andy's Altitude 1291
Bring the whole family out to Midwest City for Spooktacular at Andy's Altitude 1291. Packed with high-energy Halloween excitement, this outdoor community festival offers something for every age. Best of all, the event is completely free to attend. Guests can look forward to a full day of festival fun, including exhilarating carnival rides, interactive games, giant bounce houses, pony rides, and trick-or-treating for the kids. Rock out to live music performances by the local School of Rock, and explore the brand-new "Kidpreneurs Boo-Tique," a unique market space featuring young local entrepreneurs showcasing and selling their own creations.
Andy's Altitude 1291
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Andy's Altitude 1291
405-455-8386
jayme@altitude1291.com
Andy's Altitude 1291
6235 SE 15th StMidwest City, Oklahoma 73110
405-455-8386
jayme@altitude1291.com