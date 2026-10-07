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Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen Oklahoma City MORE THAN PINK WALK

Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen Oklahoma City MORE THAN PINK WALK

We look forward to coming together to walk to end breast cancer with you on Saturday, October 31, 2026!

There is no fee to register for the MORE THAN PINK Walk, but we encourage participants to fundraise to support Komen’s work to end breast cancer.

Scissortail Park
Free
07:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Susan G. Ko
https://secure.info-komen.org/site/SPageNavigator/mtpw_home.html?fr_id=11262
Scissortail Park
300 SW 7th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma