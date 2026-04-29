T.O.N.Y. - Tour of OKC Native Yards

Join us for the T.O.N.Y. (Tour OKC Native Yards) on May 30th, featuring five native plant home gardens around the Paseo area.

This come-and-go and self-guided event, runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, and highlights gardens that focus on native plants to support wildlife.

Each yard on the tour showcases unique landscaping styles, demonstrating how native plants can create beautiful, eco-friendly, and wildlife-friendly spaces.

In addition to touring these inspiring gardens, local native plant vendors will be set up at each location, and at a central gathering space, offering you the chance to purchase the very plants you’ll see thriving in the featured yards. This is a fantastic opportunity to see firsthand how native plants benefit wildlife while enhancing the beauty of residential landscapes.

This tour is sponsored by the Oklahoma Native Plant Society (https://oknativeplants.org/) and the Yard by Yard program.