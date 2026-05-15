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Winery Tours & Vendor Market

Winery Tours & Vendor Market

Guided winery tours, leave your mark on our wall, enjoy tastings and explore our vendor market.

Spring Winery Tours & More. A Behind-the-Scenes Experience

Join us for a relaxed and interactive day at the winery with our Spring Winery Tours & More event.

Begin with a guided tour led by our winemakers inside our production room, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how our wines are made from tank to bottle, and hear directly from the people who craft them.

Along the way, stop at our signing wall to leave your name or a message and become part of our winery’s story.

After your tour, head into the tasting room to enjoy a guided tasting experience, where you’ll explore the unique notes of our wines. Wine, glasses, and charcuterie will be available for purchase.

While you’re here, take time to browse our local vendor market, featuring small businesses and unique goods, perfect for a little shopping while you sip and explore.

Backyard Vineyards
$5
12:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Backyard Vineyards
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/
Backyard Vineyards
1200 W Reno Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/