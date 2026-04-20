Oklahoma Department of Corrections installs full-body scanners to prevent contraband

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is increasing security measures at some of the state's largest prisons to prevent the spread of contraband.

Full-body scanners are being installed in five Oklahoma facilities, the agency announced in a press release . Everyone coming into the prisons will have to enter through the full-body scanners, including staff, visitors, volunteers and guests, an agency spokesperson said.

"It's a lot like what you'd see going through TSA at the airport," said Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Bryant. "These body scanners are an additional weapon in our arsenal to combat contraband."

If someone is flagged while going through the machines, they will be pulled aside for an interview. Staff members will deny entry if they aren't satisfied that a person is clean of contraband.

The first scanner was installed at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy. Four more scanners will be installed at state prisons in Hinton, McAlester, Holdenville and McLoud. There was already a scanner at Red Rock Correctional Center in Lawton, bringing the total to six scanners across state facilities.

The five new scanners are being paid for with funds the department makes from inmate phone calls, said Kay Thompson, chief of public relations for the Department of Corrections. The Federal Communications Commission raised the price cap for cost per minute last year, increasing the amount of revenue the agency makes from communications.

The agency prioritized the state's largest and high security prisons when deciding where to put the scanners, Thomson said.

As of March 31, the agency has charged 17 people for attempting to bring contraband into state facilities this year, including four staff members.

Last year, prison officials confiscated more than 6,000 cell phones, 260 pounds of marijuana and 3,000 improvised weapons, the agency reports . As of early this year, nicotine products are allowed in Oklahoma prisons, which the agency purports will decrease instances of tobacco contraband.

Former death row inmate Julius Jones faces contraband charges

The agency's latest increase in security measures comes shortly after former death row inmate Julius Jones was charged with conspiring to get marijuana, cell phones and other contraband delivered to his prison in 2024.

Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, and his case made national headlines when his execution was stopped just hours before it was scheduled to happen in 2021. Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jones, 45, maintains his innocence .

Jones is incarcerated at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington. On Tuesday, April 14, he was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and three other offenses in Cleveland County.

The Oklahoman reports he is accused of having contraband thrown over the prison fence. Prosecutors allege he conspired with two men outside the prison who also face charges.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.