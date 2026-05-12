Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge celebrates 125 years, taking time capsule letters

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Southwest Oklahoma will celebrate its 125th Anniversary on June 2 with 100-year-old time capsule projects. Those hoping to have their messages sealed in the new time capsule have until May 20 to deliver them to refuge staff.

President William McKinley established the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge as a forest reserve in 1901. Since then, the refuge has helped preserve wildlife such as bison, longhorn, elk and about 60,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie.

To celebrate its past, a 100-year-old time capsule, buried in 1926 at Lost Lake Dam, will be unveiled, along with a screening of a new film about the refuge.

However, the event isn't just a reflection of its history; it also looks forward.

The new headquarters building in the refuge will have its grand opening, and a new time capsule will be sealed.

Currently, there is an open call for letters that the general public can submit to be entered into the capsule. The deadline is May 20.

Suggested prompts include what visitors 100 years from now can learn from current visitors, what their hopes are for the refuge and why the Wichita Mountains matter.

Letters can be submitted in person at the visitor's center in Cache. They can also be mailed to the refuge at 21088 State Hwy 115 or emailed to wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov , using the subject line "Time Capsule Project."

The 125th anniversary event is scheduled to take place from 1:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m at the headquarters building, east of the visitor's center on June 2.

More information can be found at the refuge's website .

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.