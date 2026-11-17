PM NewsBrief: Nov. 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.
- Avian flu is back in the state.
- The mentally ill are still ending up in jail instead of treatment despite a court order.
- The governor-elect is starting to fill administration jobs.
- Oklahomans are back on the Grammy Awards Nominees list.
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