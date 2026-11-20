PM NewsBrief: Nov. 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.
- The decades long Illinois River poultry lawsuit — will continue.
- Rate reductions coming for PSO customers next month.
- A nuclear energy project may be coming to the state.
- A tribal nation looks to improve relations with the NEXT governor.
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