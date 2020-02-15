So Long To Jackie Fortier

Jackie Fortier moves to NPR station in Los Angeles market

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Recently, we had to say so long to StateImpact Oklahoma health reporter Jackie Fortier. She left after a little over two years at StateImpact to take a job at the NPR station in Pasadena, California.

During her time with us, Jackie achieved national recognition for covering the opioid trial in Cleveland County.

It’s a testament to Jackie, and the quality of reporting at StateImpact, that she went directly from here to the number two media market in the U.S.

As we look for Jackie’s replacement, we’re also training a new group of young journalists from the University of Oklahoma.

This semester, KGOU has three Gaylord College students, Lennon Bramlett, Emmy Wildermuth and Harry Lofton in our Practicum class.

And, three Gaylord College students are part-time employees at KGOU. Taitum Wilson, Drew Hutchinson and Katelyn Howard covered the Iowa Caucuses and will focus on news reporting, hosting and community event announcements for the rest of the semester.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.