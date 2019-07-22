Students Gain Valuable Experience at KGOU

Students learn and contribute at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Students are an important part of KGOU’s operation….and they have been for many years.

This summer we’ve had five students hosting segments and producing news stories and on-air announcements.

KGOU has three part-time student employees from OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication: Taitum Wilson, Kaitlyn Howard and Nyk Daniels.

You can hear them just about every day on KGOU.

Matt Bowling is an OU student taking an independent study class at KGOU this summer, working in news.

We’ve also hosted an intern from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. Bradley Rowson did audio production, and assisted with content management and research.

We’re glad to be able to give motivated students an opportunity to learn about journalism in a professional environment at KGOU.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.