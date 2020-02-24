We're Listening To You

Learning by listening

This is the Manager’s Minute.

2020 is an election year, so you can expect us to deliver meaningful citizen-centered public service reporting on the races and attitudes of Oklahoma voters through Oklahoma Engaged.

Also this year, KGOU plans to focus on community engagement reporting that involves people in diverse communities and acts on suggestions from our network of listeners.

We’re glad you tune to KGOU to stay connected and get information so you can be a better-informed citizen. Thanks for listening. But, we’re also listening to you.

So, if you have a suggestion, story idea, or a question you’d like us to answer, contact us by email at news@kgou.org. If you have an event to promote, go to the Events tab at KGOU.ORG, and submit it for the Community Events Calendar.

Remember, we’re listening, too…and we want to hear from you.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.