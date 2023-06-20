Oklahoma continues recovery following weekend storms

Severe storm damage in Northeast Oklahoma has power crews continuing to scramble. About 40 crews were cleaning up Tulsa streets to reopen roadways that were hampered by downed traffic signals turned into four way stops.

Strong storms producing at least three tornadoes over the weekend ravaged Oklahoma, knocking out power and leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Oklahomans continued cleaning up from the storm on the Juneteenth holiday, especially in Tulsa.

Widespread straight-line winds upwards of 100 miles per hour led to more than 300,000 customers losing power over the weekend, according to power companies across the state. More than 150,000 were still without power late Monday.

National Weather Service forecasts show little predicted severe weather in the future, but danger remains.

Power outages persist — especially in Tulsa — where temperatures in the 90s and high humidity this week have the city opening up cooling centers for people who have lost power and air conditioning.

Public Service Oklahoma predicts that in the Tulsa metro area, the "majority of customers should have their power restored by 5 p.m. Saturday."

