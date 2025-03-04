Storm damage rips through structures in Ada

Severe storms raged through south-central Oklahoma Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Reports say it produced a tornado in Ada that caused significant damage to homes, businesses and an elementary school.

The storm also generated hail and powerful straight-line winds across the southern two-thirds of the state.

On Tuesday morning, more than 25,000 electric customers were left without power in the state. The bulk were reported in Pontotoc County with almost 7,000 outages, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ada Public Schools and Stonewall Public Schools were closed due to power outages and road damage in the area.

Ada city officials warned residents of “downed power lines, gas leaks, and trees everywhere” on social media. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay off the streets if possible and respect road closures.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman said it received multiple accounts of damage in Ada.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bruce Thoren said the agency hadn’t officially confirmed a tornado in Ada as of Tuesday morning, but the damage strongly indicates one. And the storm may have produced more twisters.

“People are beginning to send us pictures,” NWS meteorologist Bruce Thoren said. “There could be more added.”

Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management is also doing damage assessments.

