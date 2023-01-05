Who's the boss? One case highlights the issues with jurisdiction post-McGirt
The landmark McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 was a big win for tribal sovereignty that gave tribal nations jurisdiction over many crimes committed in their territory and by their citizens.
Working out the state’s role in such matters has proven extremely contentious. StateImpact’s Logan Layden talked with Indigenous Affairs reporter Allison Herrera about one case that highlights the complications involved.