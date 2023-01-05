© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Who's the boss? One case highlights the issues with jurisdiction post-McGirt

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Allison Herrera
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST
The Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP

The landmark McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 was a big win for tribal sovereignty that gave tribal nations jurisdiction over many crimes committed in their territory and by their citizens.

Working out the state’s role in such matters has proven extremely contentious. StateImpact’s Logan Layden talked with Indigenous Affairs reporter Allison Herrera about one case that highlights the complications involved.

Tags
News StateImpact OklahomaMcGirt v. Oklahomaindigenous news
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.