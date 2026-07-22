Hundreds of birds euthanized to prevent illness spread after mass Oklahoma City animal rescue

More than 500 animals were rescued from an Oklahoma City property in June after police and federal officials seized several pounds of methamphetamine at the home.

The group of animals was made up of mostly birds, though there were also dogs, cats, reptiles and a horse.

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter said Wednesday many of the birds showed signs of illness during their evaluations. Test results confirmed the birds had an upper respiratory disease called mycoplasma synoviae, which is contagious among certain avian species.

About 250 birds were “humanely euthanized with assistance from the [Oklahoma] Department of Agriculture, [Food and Forestry] to prevent further transmission statewide,” according to a news release.

“These decisions are never easy, but they were made in consultation with state animal health officials and are grounded in established veterinary practices designed to protect both the animals in our care and other bird populations from the spread of infectious disease,” Johny Sandoval, animal welfare superintendent, said.

City spokesperson Kristy Yager told StateImpact there is currently no risk to other animals in the shelter or the public. She said most of the healthy animals have been transferred to partner nonprofit organizations.

The city has responded to large-scale bird seizures in the past, Yager said.

The shelter is continuing to find placements for the healthy birds still at the facility. The news release states 92 birds, 41 dogs, four cats, four reptiles and the horse have been transferred to nonprofits.

An investigation is ongoing and officials are pursuing federal animal cruelty charges.

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