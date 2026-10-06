Osage Congress votes to have say in data center discussion, fund immersion school

The Osage Nation Congress approved bills Monday that could reopen the tribe's private immersion school and give the legislature a say in data center discussions.

Daposka Ahnkodapi funds

The congress approved ONCA 27-01 unanimously. The measure appropriates $4 million to reopen Daposka Ahnkodapi, the tribe's private immersion school, and two visitors centers. Congresswoman Jodie Revard sponsored the bill.

Around $3 million will go toward the school, while $1 million will go toward the Osage visitors centers in Fairfax and Pawhuska.

Daposka Ahnkodapi , which immerses students between 6 weeks old and the 8th grade in Osage culture, was part of a sweep of cuts made by Principal Chief Joe Tillman in August after he declared a financial state of emergency . Harvest Land farm and the Pawhuska visitors center were also impacted.

Data centers

Congress also approved ONCA 26-70 by a 10-2 vote. The bill , sponsored by Congresswoman Angela Pratt, requires the 12-member congress to approve any data center project being considered by any Osage government body. That means no data center project within the boundaries of the Osage Nation can move forward without the legislature's say.

The vote sparked a debate about the legislature's constitutional authority over matters that pertain to the Osage Minerals Council.

Congresswoman Maria Whitehorn and Congressman Eli Potts said while they disapprove of data centers, they find the bill unconstitutional.

"We need to walk forward in unity" Whitehorn said. "Enemies are outside corporations that want to come in and use our resources. We don't have time to sideline a fight, to get to court over what I deem to be unconstitutional."

Potts and Whitehorn also said they appreciate that the bill initiates conversation over data centers.

Congress members Billy Keene and Whitney Red Corn said the bill only forces the consideration of data center facilities to reach the legislature. Keene said the legislation does not overstep the council's permitting ability.

"(The minerals council) could grant the permitting process, this is just adding another layer of bureaucracy and approval within our own government," Keene said.

Congressman Michael Bristow stressed the bill is not a data center ban.

At least one data center is being considered on the Osage reservation.

Project Spring is a Google data center being planned for the southern end of the reservation. It was approved by the Sand Springs City Council in February.

But developers require leasing permissions for minerals on the site, which falls under the 1.47 million-acre Osage Minerals Estate. That estate is managed by the Osage Minerals Council.

The council has met with representatives for Google multiple times over the year.

Bills head to Tillman's desk

The two bills now await Chief Joe Tillman's signature. If he chooses to veto the bills, they will head back to the congress with objections. From there, they can become law if three-fourths of congress vote to approve them.

Tillman has been in hot water with the congress since he declared the financial state of emergency in August. Since then, tribal members have advocated for change and searched for other ways to fill in the gaps left by the closures .

Last month, eleven members approved a special counsel to investigate three allegations related to the state of emergency and whether he pressured the tribe's attorney general at the time to press charges against the tribal treasurer.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

